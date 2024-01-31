OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) versus Nova Eye Medical (OTCMKTS:ELXMF) Critical Analysis

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) and Nova Eye Medical (OTCMKTS:ELXMF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares OrthoPediatrics and Nova Eye Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OrthoPediatrics -15.57% -5.58% -4.88% Nova Eye Medical N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for OrthoPediatrics and Nova Eye Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OrthoPediatrics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Nova Eye Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

OrthoPediatrics currently has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 61.05%. Given OrthoPediatrics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OrthoPediatrics is more favorable than Nova Eye Medical.

68.4% of OrthoPediatrics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Nova Eye Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.6% of OrthoPediatrics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OrthoPediatrics and Nova Eye Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OrthoPediatrics $122.29 million 5.04 $1.26 million ($0.98) -26.93 Nova Eye Medical N/A N/A N/A $0.01 13.70

OrthoPediatrics has higher revenue and earnings than Nova Eye Medical. OrthoPediatrics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nova Eye Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products. Its products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail, PediLoc tibia, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, Spica Tables, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, Pediguard, Pediatric Nailing Platform, Femur system, Orthex, QuickPack, and ApiFix Mid-C system. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

About Nova Eye Medical

Nova Eye Medical Limited designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells surgical devices for the treatment of glaucoma in Australia, the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers iTrack, a surgical system for the reduction in intraocular pressure (IOP) in adult patients with open-angle glaucoma; iTrack Advance, a canaloplasty microcatheter; Molteno3, a glaucoma drainage device to treat patients with severe or complex glaucoma; and 2RT, a proprietary laser technology to treat patients in early/intermediate age-related macular degeneration. The company was formerly known as Ellex Medical Lasers Limited and changed its name to Nova Eye Medical Limited in July 2020. Nova Eye Medical Limited was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Kent Town, Australia.

