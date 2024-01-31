Oscar Health (OSCR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.18. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Oscar Health’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Oscar Health to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

NYSE:OSCR opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

Insider Activity at Oscar Health

In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $137,030.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,979.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oscar Health news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 390,405 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $2,779,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,097.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $137,030.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,979.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,751 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oscar Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Oscar Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Oscar Health by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Oscar Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

