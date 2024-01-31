Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.56%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Oshkosh updated its FY guidance to $10.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 10.250-10.250 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $113.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $115.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 10,744.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.33.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

