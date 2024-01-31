OSI Systems, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $8.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OSI Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 25th. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin now expects that the technology company will earn $8.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.90. The consensus estimate for OSI Systems’ current full-year earnings is $8.03 per share.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.47. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $373.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $130.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.95 and its 200-day moving average is $121.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $89.72 and a 52 week high of $139.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.43.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $1,968,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,250,381.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1,272.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

