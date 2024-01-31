Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on February 16th

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a payout ratio of 57.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $35.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of ($17.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

PPBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Tom Rice sold 15,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $342,948.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $385,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,424.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tom Rice sold 15,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $342,948.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,479 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

