Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report issued on Monday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $8.00 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PKG. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

NYSE:PKG opened at $169.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $122.20 and a 12 month high of $176.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $693,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

