Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given “Hold” Rating at Westpark Capital

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Westpark Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.10.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $345.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.06 billion, a PE ratio of 196.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $154.11 and a twelve month high of $350.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $305.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.33.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $2,673,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,017,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $2,673,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,017,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,426 shares of company stock worth $114,654,689 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $106,638,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 493 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

