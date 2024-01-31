Parker-Hannifin (PH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post earnings of $5.24 per share for the quarter. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY24 guidance at $22.60-23.40 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE PH opened at $477.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.25. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $300.86 and a twelve month high of $479.14. The stock has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.87%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.