Paycom Software (PAYC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2024

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect Paycom Software to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $195.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $374.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYC

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. acquired 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Earnings History for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.