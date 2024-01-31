Paycom Software (PAYC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect Paycom Software to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $195.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $374.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. acquired 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

