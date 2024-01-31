Paycor HCM (PYCR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 14.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $143.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.51 million. On average, analysts expect Paycor HCM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PYCR stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.50.

In other news, CFO Adam Brooks Ante sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,518,388.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 7,260 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $148,321.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $439,163.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,015,196 shares of company stock worth $103,562,243. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 105,741.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,378,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,020,000 after buying an additional 8,370,507 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,506,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 26.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,770,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after purchasing an additional 992,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter valued at $16,980,000. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYCR. Raymond James cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Paycor HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

