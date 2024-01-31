PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $95.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PYPL. Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

PayPal Trading Down 0.1 %

PYPL opened at $63.68 on Monday. PayPal has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.72. The firm has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 146.5% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

