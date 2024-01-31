Peabody Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 20,071 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 70% compared to the average volume of 11,790 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 346,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $8,062,695.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,763,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,584,709.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $120,385.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,831.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 346,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $8,062,695.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,763,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,584,709.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,283,252 shares of company stock valued at $149,524,162 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,800 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,080 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 29,915 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 84.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

BTU opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.61.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.96%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

