Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,724 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.6% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $627.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $189.50 and a twelve month high of $634.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.