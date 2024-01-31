Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,724 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.6% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at NVIDIA
In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NVIDIA Stock Performance
NASDAQ NVDA opened at $627.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $189.50 and a twelve month high of $634.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.45.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.
NVIDIA Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.
