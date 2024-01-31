Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.
Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 44.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.
Peoples Bancorp Price Performance
PEBO opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.56. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.78.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Peoples Bancorp Company Profile
Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Peoples Bancorp
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- PulteGroup can set a new high in 2024
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Coinbase stock and the case for 50% upside
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Dollar Tree stock won’t be at a discount for much longer
Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.