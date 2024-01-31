Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.

Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 44.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

PEBO opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.56. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, EVP Mark Augenstein sold 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $29,710.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at $465,129.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Mark Augenstein sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $29,710.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,129.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $32,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,243.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,995 shares of company stock worth $92,401. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

