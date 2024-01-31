Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,178 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 451,672 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 1.28% of Perficient worth $25,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the second quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Perficient by 300.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $69.97 on Wednesday. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.23 and a 52-week high of $96.93. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.96 and its 200-day moving average is $63.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Perficient had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $76,280.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,344.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

