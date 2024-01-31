Performance Food Group (PFGC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Performance Food Group to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, analysts expect Performance Food Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PFGC opened at $73.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.46. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $52.32 and a 12-month high of $74.22.

In other news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $287,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,712,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $232,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,519 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,458,205 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $176,057,000 after acquiring an additional 949,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFGC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

