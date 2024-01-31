Perion Network (PERI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $185.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.48 million. On average, analysts expect Perion Network to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $42.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average of $30.53.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PERI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perion Network has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

