PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stock Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,857,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,172 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of PG&E worth $29,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 44.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 103,767 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 86.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 67,898 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 190.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 120,468 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the first quarter worth $154,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Price Performance

NYSE PCG opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.15.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

PCG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

