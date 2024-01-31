Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $231.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.95 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $456.44 million, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,789,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,604,000 after acquiring an additional 203,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 183,420 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 139,958 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after buying an additional 88,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 135,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 76,962 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PAHC. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

