Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.38

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.38 and traded as high as $1.54. Phoenix New Media shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 30,255 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Phoenix New Media Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

