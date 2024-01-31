PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.78

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.78 and last traded at C$9.57, with a volume of 19912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07. The firm has a market cap of C$461.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.98.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.15. PHX Energy Services had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of C$169.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$157.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 1.5849673 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from PHX Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 47.90%.

In related news, Director Roger Dale Thomas purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.20 per share, with a total value of C$164,000.00. In other news, Director Roger Dale Thomas bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$164,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$201,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 233,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,720. Company insiders own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

