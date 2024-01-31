Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.57). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $146.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.66 million. On average, analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average is $6.50.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Quarry LP raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

