Piper Sandler Boosts BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Price Target to $13.50

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on BCB Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of BCBP opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. BCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after buying an additional 27,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 199.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts; interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts; and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

