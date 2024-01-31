Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives $7.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Plug Power from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Plug Power from $15.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Plug Power from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $3.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.65. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The business had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

