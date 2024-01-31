Polaris (NYSE:PII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. Polaris updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.786-8.244 EPS and its FY24 guidance to ~$7.79-8.24 EPS.

Polaris Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $89.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.61. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Polaris by 13.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Polaris by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Polaris by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

