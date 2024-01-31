Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.93

Shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$34.93 and last traded at C$33.99, with a volume of 15293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$34.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PBL shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark boosted their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$32.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of C$917.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pollard Banknote had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of C$128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$136.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.404908 earnings per share for the current year.

Pollard Banknote Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pollard Banknote news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 850 shares of Pollard Banknote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.75, for a total value of C$26,137.50. Insiders have sold 1,250 shares of company stock worth $38,768 in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pollard Banknote

(Get Free Report)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming Systems, and Retail segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.