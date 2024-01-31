PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.11. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 486,700 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PolyMet Mining in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $408.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the third quarter worth $2,225,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the third quarter worth $530,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the third quarter worth $405,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the third quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the second quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

