Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (BPRN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.
Princeton Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Princeton Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Princeton Bancorp to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.
Princeton Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $208.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.62. Princeton Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.67.
About Princeton Bancorp
Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, paycheck protection program, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans.
