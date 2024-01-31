Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (BPRN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

Princeton Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Princeton Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Princeton Bancorp to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

Get Princeton Bancorp alerts:

Princeton Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $208.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.62. Princeton Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Princeton Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Princeton Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 490,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,406,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 5,766.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 528.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, paycheck protection program, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Princeton Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princeton Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.