Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $14.41 Million Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Universal Health Services worth $14,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $66,334,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $74,152,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,784,000 after purchasing an additional 250,295 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $31,783,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $30,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

UHS stock opened at $158.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.69 and a fifty-two week high of $161.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.35 and a 200-day moving average of $137.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UHS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.07.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

