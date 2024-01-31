Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.24 Million Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,474 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $15,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1,137.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.47 per share, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,886,647.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,947.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 152,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.47 per share, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,886,647.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 92,419 shares of company stock worth $1,129,747. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 38.40 and a quick ratio of 38.40.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

