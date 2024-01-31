Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PMGMU) Trading Up 1.8%

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PMGMU – Get Free Report) was up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 709 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II by 103.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 256,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 130,281 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $167,000.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

