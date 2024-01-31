Propel Media, Inc. (PROM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0111 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Propel Media’s previous dividend of $0.00529.
Propel Media Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PROM opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. Propel Media has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90.
About Propel Media
