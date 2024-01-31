Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) PT Raised to $5.75

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.50 to $5.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.49% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $6.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 1.02. Prospect Capital has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $7.70.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $202.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.16 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van acquired 5,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prospect Capital news, COO M Grier Eliasek bought 15,750 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $90,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,556,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,947,747.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van bought 5,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,750 shares of company stock worth $175,363. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 458.7% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

