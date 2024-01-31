Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Issued By DA Davidson

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report issued on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter forecasts that the bank will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.38 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ FY2024 earnings at $8.63 EPS.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CFR. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $109.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $134.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.83.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.