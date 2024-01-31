Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FUSN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %

Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $811.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of -0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $11.61.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,136.55% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%.

Institutional Trading of Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,683,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,778,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,781,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 81,850 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,403 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $10,405,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,329,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 45,721 shares during the period. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

