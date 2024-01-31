Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for TXO Partners L.P. Reduced by Capital One Financial (NYSE:TXO)

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of TXO Partners in a research note issued on Friday, January 26th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for TXO Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TXO Partners’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get TXO Partners alerts:

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $69.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.38 million. TXO Partners had a net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TXO Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of TXO Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXO Partners

TXO Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TXO opened at $18.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.64. TXO Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TXO Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 233,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TXO Partners

In related news, Director William H. Adams III bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,598.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TXO Partners news, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $25,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,139,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,478,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Adams III bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,598.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%.

TXO Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TXO Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXO Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.