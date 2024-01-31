Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Issued By Wedbush

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for M.D.C. in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for M.D.C.’s current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on M.D.C.

M.D.C. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $62.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 9.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.35. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.57.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Institutional Trading of M.D.C.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth $263,371,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,723,000 after purchasing an additional 940,810 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,744,000 after purchasing an additional 428,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth $13,291,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter worth $167,930,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M.D.C.

(Get Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.