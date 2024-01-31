Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Celsius Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Celsius in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.54 million. Celsius had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 160.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CELH. William Blair began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Celsius to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.18.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.13 and a beta of 1.72. Celsius has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.89.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $14,997,540.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,102 shares in the company, valued at $27,363,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $14,997,540.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,363,365.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $136,184.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 786,008 shares of company stock worth $37,639,105 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at about $93,034,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 633.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,422,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,560 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 288.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,334,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,127,000 after purchasing an additional 991,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 18.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,676,000 after purchasing an additional 762,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at about $45,022,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

