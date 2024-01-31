Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Raised by Analyst

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

BHLB has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BHLB opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $142.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 22.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 16.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,577 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 66.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In other news, Director Mary Anne Callahan acquired 2,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $206,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.