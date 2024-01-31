Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Boosted by Leerink Partnrs

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Merck & Co., Inc.’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.90.

Shares of MRK opened at $121.66 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $121.76. The stock has a market cap of $308.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 171.11%.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.2% during the third quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $40,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

