QCR Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of QCR in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.25. The consensus estimate for QCR’s current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QCRH. Raymond James lifted their price objective on QCR from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QCR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on QCR from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QCR from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

QCR Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $61.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. QCR has a 52-week low of $35.14 and a 52-week high of $62.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QCR

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in QCR by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 14,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in QCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,734,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 6,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $414,251.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,623. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCR Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Stories

