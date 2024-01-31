Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RAVE

Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance

Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17. Rave Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $3.09 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Value Llp Ima acquired 46,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,557.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 969,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.