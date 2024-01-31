Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC) Shares Down 2.1%

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.15 and last traded at $12.16. 21,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 10,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $69.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,934,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,369 shares during the period. Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Colony Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Colony Group LLC owned about 69.03% of Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF worth $67,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF

The Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (RAYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of Chinese stocks selected and weighted based on a combination of quantitative and fundamental, quantamental, proprietary research. RAYC was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Rayliant.

