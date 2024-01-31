Raymond James Boosts HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Price Target to $33.00

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HTBI has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HomeTrust Bancshares has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of HTBI stock opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.69. The company has a market cap of $495.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

