Raymond James Increases Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target to $72.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $56.41 on Monday. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $60.09. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.37.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 51,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $2,124,922.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,826,155.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jessie John Deano Velasquez sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $60,493.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,611.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 51,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $2,124,922.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,826,155.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,254,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

