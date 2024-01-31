Real Matters (REA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Real Matters (TSE:REA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Real Matters to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.
Real Matters (TSE:REA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$56.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$58.74 million.
Real Matters Price Performance
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Real Matters from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.
