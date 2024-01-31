Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 4427158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

Red Rock Resources Stock Up 4.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

About Red Rock Resources

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

