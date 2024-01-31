Regal Rexnord (RRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.40). Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Regal Rexnord to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $138.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.28. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $97.18 and a 1 year high of $166.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -771.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -777.78%.

In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Theodore D. Crandall purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.77 per share, with a total value of $201,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,479.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $978,777,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $793,975,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $266,837,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $154,043,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $143,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RRX. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

