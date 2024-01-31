Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,186 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.22% of Regency Centers worth $22,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REG. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Regency Centers by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on REG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $63.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.19. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $68.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.82%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

