Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Stock Up 20.0 %

Shares of FRBK opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Republic First Bancorp has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic First Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,985,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,599,000 after buying an additional 158,985 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 226,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 86,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $1,041,000. 34.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

